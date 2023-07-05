The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It was a hot 4th of July weekend. There’s more heat and humidity coming for the rest of the week. Temperatures will spike in the lower 90s around the Capital District. Factoring in the very humid air, it will feel like the 90s for most this afternoon.

Pop-up downpours and storms are back, just like the past couple of afternoons. Activity will originate in the Adirondacks and Catskills. These northern cells could drift into the Capital Region during the late afternoon and early evening. Downpours and gusty winds are possible. Finger crossed that these storms stay away from Albany so the scheduled fireworks can go off tonight.

Today is the first of three days in a row with highs in the low 90s. A heat wave is in the works. Albany has already recorded three 90-degree days. The humidity will make it feel even hotter with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s through Friday.

More organized storm chances show back up Friday afternoon. We’ll have to dodge more showers and downpours of the weekend. Areas south and east of Albany will be wetter on Saturday. Everyone runs the risk of getting wet on Sunday. Temperatures will “cool” back closer to normal in the mid 80s into next week.