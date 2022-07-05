The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy back-to-work Tuesday! I hope you had a wonderful 4th of July weekend. We have some weather changes to talk about as you’re getting back into the swing of things. It starts with the clouds this morning. We’re tracking thunderstorms with heavy rain to arrive during the second part of the day.

Our skies will continue “clouding” up this morning. Temperatures won’t have much of a chance to warm given the limited sunshine. Highs around 80° are expected for the Capital Region. The higher terrain and areas north and west of Albany will only see the 60s to near 70°. The mid-Hudson Valley will have more of chance to warm.

Our window for showers and storms opens up after lunchtime. The best chances will come through into the evening hours.

Severe storms will miss us, staying in western Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. But heavy rain is possible with today’s thunderstorms. The southern Adirondacks, the Mohawk Valley, and southern Vermont could pick up around an inch of rain by Wednesday morning. Flooding won’t be a widespread issue given the recent dry conditions. We’ll take what rain we can get.

Shower activity will fade towards Wednesday morning. The second part of the day will bring a drop in humidity and clearing skies. This will set the stage for a nice stretch through mid-week.

A quick batch of showers will cruise through on Friday. This opens to door to another beautiful weekend with highs in the lower 80s and dry conditions.