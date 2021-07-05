07/05/2021: The pick of the holiday weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy July 5th! The holiday weekend has been less than ideal so far. A record was broken on Saturday in Albany for the lowest maximum temperature. The rounds of showers finally cleared out yesterday. Today will be the pick of the holiday weekend!

All dry today. This morning is starting off with patchy dense fog. By the afternoon we’ll enjoy more sunshine with high temperatures pushing 80° around the Capital Region.

The shortened work week begins with more humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a cold front draped to our north. This boundary will provide the spark for a batch of afternoon thunderstorms. A few of these storms could turn severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. Thunderstorms will fire back up Wednesday afternoon as well.

Let’s take a quick trip to the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa will cross Cuba today then make a turn northward. The latest track takes the storm along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Landfall as a tropical storm is possible between Sarasota and the Forgotten Coast. Elsa will then track across south Georgia and coastal North Carolina. The remnants will jog away from the East Coast.

What’s left of Elsa will enhance rain and storm chances for the News10 area on Thursday. Widespread periods of heavy rain are expected. The last of the showers will pull out on Friday. Next weekend will begin on a drier note.