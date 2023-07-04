The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Independence Day! Very warm, very humid again this afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s with more “air you can wear.” Stay hydrated as you celebrate today.

The high humidity meets up with a stalled system over southern New England. Mother Nature will put on a little show this afternoon with pop-up showers and isolated storms. Downpours are the top threat. These “fireworks” should end by 8 PM.

I’m still cautiously optimistic that fireworks will go off without a hitch. Any straggling showers or storms will quickly fizzle after dark. It will be a humid evening for the displays. Temperatures will gradually drop through the 80s and 70s.

The sizzle continues late week. A mini heat wave is in the works with highs in the lower 90s beginning Wednesday. It will be steamy too; the heat index will run well into the 90s.

Storm chances will ramp back up on Friday. Passing showers will continue through the weekend.