The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy 4th of July! A perfectly patriotic day is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures, and very low humidity. It’s a little cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine early on will get our warm up going. Highs will max out in the low to mid 80s around the Capital Region. This will be another “comfortably warm” day with very little humidity. This is a far cry from July 4th 1911 when Albany’s all-time warmest temperature of 104° was hit.

By late-day a few clouds will set up across our skies. Nothing will hinder the dazzling fireworks displays across the Capital Region.

Skies will become mostly cloudy by Tuesday morning. Despite the cloud cover, we will turn warmer and more humid.

A slow-moving system will bring off and on showers and storms beginning around lunchtime. Downpours will be our greatest risk. Gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will wane by Wednesday morning. Skies will improve into the afternoon. The unsettled weather will take a break until the end of the work week. But showers will quickly clear out in time for the weekend. Pick your superlative because next Saturday and Sunday look picture perfect.