The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! So far the holiday weekend has either been smoky or stormy. We are waking up to some lingering showers from last night. The unsettled weather isn’t over just yet.

Just as one wave of unsettled weather moves on, another is preparing to move in. Widely scattered storms return this afternoon. A few storms south of I-90 could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and large hail. Everyone will run the risk of being caught under a downpour. The air will be rather soupy.

The unsettled weather will wind down after sundown. Set-up for fireworks will be soggy. The hours after dark will drier.

The Independence Day forecast will look and feel very similar to today. A stalled front remains in place downstate. A few more storms and downpours are possible during another very humid afternoon.

Mother Nature’s fireworks should fizzle in time for the big fireworks shows tomorrow evening. We’ll be watching the timing closely. The humidity won’t let up. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the mid 70s.

High heat arrives after the storms. A mini heat wave is in the works for the end of the week with three days in the row with highs in the 90s. A few more storms will show up Friday afternoon with more to come over the weekend.