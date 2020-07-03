07/03/2020: Storms to begin 4th of July weekend

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday and Happy Independence Day weekend! It will be a bumpy start to the holiday weekend with more storms on the way today. A backdoor cold front will drop south and cross the Capitol Region around mid-day. This will spark scattered storms and downpours.

There is the potential for isolated strong to severe storms. Chances are better the farther south you go from Albany, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms. This will be an event mostly for New York City, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania. The more intense storms will produce gusty to damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall.

Activity will wane as the sun sets. Drier air will work in behind the front, helping to clear skies overnight. That means patchy fog will also develop.

We are getting the storms out of here just in time for the 4th of July. More sunshine on the way. It will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will be lower thanks for the passage of today’s cold front. Hope you have a happy and safe Independence Day.

Sunday will be a tad warmer, but still not that humid. Be on the look out for a pop-up storm through the second half of the day.

Another heat wave is in the works for next week. We will see several days with highs in the lower 90s. Albany has already recorded seven days with highs of 90° or above. We average 10 days per year. The steamy conditions will also fuel daily chances for scattered storms next week. – Jill Szwed