07/02/2020: Trading storms for heat today

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Thursday! After days of unsettled weather, we are catching a break today. The stubborn upper-level that has been parked over the Northeast through the first half of this week has moved just far enough east for high pressure it build in. Storm chances will be lower and temperatures will heat up with the high now in control.

Once again we are starting the day of patchy dense fog. Sunshine will quickly break out and temperatures will respond in a big way. We’ll be in the upper 80s by lunchtime. Lower 90s for a high today around the Capital Region; it will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Adirondacks and the North Country. While storm chances will be lower, it will still be a hot and humid summer day so a handful of thundershowers could still pop up through the second half of the day.

Storms won’t stay away for long. A cold front will drop through New England on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will develop starting in the late morning. A few storms may be on the strong side. Activity is expected diminish after sunset.

We’re hopefully that Friday’s backdoor cold front will push completely through the area and settle into the Mid-Atlantic. That would be fantastic news for the 4th of July. High pressure will build back in, which would keep us mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday. The holiday weekend will be warm as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

The pattern will remain warm and turn a little unsettled during the first half of next week. Showers and storms will be off and on.

Have a great day and stay cool! – Jill Szwed