07/01/2021: The heat is gone, but not the showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday and welcome to July! The new month is off to a damp and dreary start with some lingering showers behind yesterday’s bout of severe storms. These morning showers will continue pushing to the south of the Capital Region. But we aren’t done dodging rain drops today.

A wave of scattered showers will develop during the second part of the day. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either, but nothing will be severe. There will be one noticeable change today. No more heat. After closing the book on our first heat wave of the summer, temperatures will only climb into the 70s.

A wave of low pressure will glide across downstate. This low will churn up more showers tonight. There will be another pause in the action Friday morning. The rain will return on later in the day.

The unseasonably cool and showery set up will continue through the 4th of July holiday weekend. It won’t be quite as bad as Memorial Day weekend, but not the greatest either. Saturday will be the coolest day of the stretch. Independence Day looks to bring more breaks in the shower activity. Monday will be even better – mostly dry and warmer.