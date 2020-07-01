07/01/2020: One more unsettled day

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Welcome to July! This is the final day of the unsettled stretch that began over the weekend. Yesterday brought some intense storms to parts of the Capital Region with strong winds, very heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We’ll see more of the same later today. A storm or two could push severe limits, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Your Wednesday is starting off with areas of dense fog. Clouds cleared out following last evening’s storms. The clear skies plus a light wind and damp ground conditions were prime for fog to form. Visibility could be reduced for several hours this morning. The fog will lift after sunrise to reveal a decent amount of sunshine early today.

Today will be the last day for the upper-level low that remains parked over New England. The energy from this disturbance plus sunny breaks this morning will help to fuel another round of late-day scattered storms. A handful of storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. Downpours are also likely.

Activity will wind down after sunset. Skies will clear again and areas of fog will develop overnight. It will be a more comfortable night with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s across the area.

We’ll take a break from storms tomorrow. Storm chances will be replaced by a quick hit of heat. With more sunshine temperatures will spike near 90° in the Hudson Valley. The Adirondacks and the North Country will be in the 80s for highs. It will also feel a tad muggy.

Storms will return on Friday as a backdoor cold front drops in from the north. Scattered storms will develop. A storm or two could be on the strong side.

4th of July weekend is looking mostly dry and very summery. Most will stay dry with just a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances will be on the rise into the first full week of July as temperatures heat up too. – Jill Szwed