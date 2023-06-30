The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The smoke-filled air is mixing with areas of dense fog this morning. Be alert to low and changing visibility. The fog will lift by 8 AM or 9 AM, but the smoke stays behind.

Air quality will be impacted again today. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through midnight. The AQI will read “slightly unhealthy” for most of the day. Maybe opt for a walk instead of a run this morning. If you have underlying health conditions, limit your time outdoors.

We’re warming up today despite the widespread haze. Temperatures will push into the 80s across the board. It will also begin turning muggy by late day.

When will the smoke leave? The answer – over the weekend. But it comes with storm chances. A slow-moving system approaches from the western Great Lakes. A warm front will bring more humidity, a few more clouds, and isolated showers in the Adirondacks overnight. The associated cold front will stretch out to our west, which keeps unsettled weather in the forecast for most of the extended holiday weekend.

Storms will hold off until late-day Saturday. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. More storms and downpours are on the way Sunday and Monday. Neither day will be a washout, though. Mother Nature may still bring a “firework” or two on the 4th. A warming trend is on the way for the early days of July.