The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! How about yesterday? It was a pretty great day before some showers and storms crossed. Today will be an even nicer day! Sunshine will rule for most of the day. It will be “comfortably warm” again with highs in the 80s and very little humidity.

While June ends rather pleasant, the “muggies” don’t stay away for long. Humidity levels will click up a bit overnight and through Friday.

July is also coming in hot! Temperatures will heat up into the 80s and lower 90s. The very summery feeling also spells chances for late-day showers and storms. An isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is possible for our western counties.

The holiday weekend gets off to an unsettled start. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday as a cold front drops through the area. The day won’t be a washout. The Mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshires could see a few strong or severe storms with damaging winds and large hail. Keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans.

More great summer weather is on the way into Independence Day. There will be plenty of time for cookouts, time by the pool or the lake, and of course, fireworks.