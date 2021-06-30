06/30/2021: Sweaty and stormy to end June

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Today will be the final day of this early summer heat wave. Another Heat Advisory has been posted for the Capital District, the mid-Hudson Valley, and southern Berkshires for heat indices that will approach the triple digits by the early afternoon hours. Everyone should prepare for more heat and humidity today.

A handful of storms popped up all on their own yesterday. Some of these storms even turned severe without anything to really get things going. We can expect even more thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front approaches.

There will be a robust set up for severe storms to feed on – an abundance of moisture, added instability with sunny breaks early in the day, and shear with the approaching front. The Storm Prediction Center has included the Capital District and areas centered around I-90 in an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. It is in this area that we can expect numerous severe storms.

The timing of today’s severe potential will be between 3 PM and sunset. Damaging straight-line winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning are the top threats. Large hail and an isolated rotating storm also can’t be ruled out.

Severe storms will diminish after sunset. Periods of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder will linger through midnight, though. The cold front will get hung up downstate. Showers will be off and on through the holiday weekend.

The front will also bring in a much cooler air mass. High temperatures will register in the 70s. Some of the high humidity will get wiped out too. The cooler air will stick around through Independence Day.