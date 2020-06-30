06/30/2020: Rinse and repeat

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Tuesday! After a dry start, June ends unsettled. Today will be nearly a carbon copy of yesterday as the set-up hasn’t changed. An upper-level low is parked over the Northeast with a surface low centered near Cape Cod. We’re starting off with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and some drizzle, again. There will be more shower activity later today.

It was feast or famine with yesterday’s showers and storms. Some areas, especially through the Mohawk Valley, saw stronger storms and downpours. Meanwhile for the Capital Region, rainfall amounts were less than half an inch. I think the majority of us will get in on the action this afternoon and evening. The risk for strong/severe storms will be lower today. But the potential is still there for locally heavy rain. In between the raindrops there will be some sunny breaks. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the lower 80s for the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley; mid to upper 70s for the higher terrain.

Showers will wind down before midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with fog developing in areas that will see rain this afternoon. Albany’s low will only settle into the mid 60s.

We’ll do it all over again tomorrow – showers and storms are likely, especially during the second half of the day, with a high of 80°. The pattern changes Wednesday night into Thursday. A ridge centered over the Midwest will send the stubborn low out to sea. Thursday will not only be dry, but also much warmer. High afternoons are expected to spike in the upper 80s.

The heat and dry conditions will be interrupted by a backdoor cold front Friday. Spotty showers and storms are possible, especially for the Adirondacks and the North Country. We’re not expecting a washout, but very similar to the past few days showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon.

4th of July weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice. The front will have cleared and high pressure will take over so storm chances will be lower, humidity levels will drop, and temperatures will return to the low and mid 80s. Your outdoor plans are looking good! – Jill Szwed