The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A lot of the humidity has been wiped out of the air; now a smoky haze is taking it’s place. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is back and it will impact air quality today. This plume will not be as thick as what we dealt with a few weeks ago.

An Air Quality Alert is out for the entire News10 area today. The air quality index will land somewhere between the orange and red categories. Those will underlying breathing and heart illnesses should be cautious. Limit strenuous activity outdoors, especially this afternoon.

If it wasn’t for the smoke, these final days of June would be really nice. The humidity has been cut back. There’s only a slim shower chance north and east of the Capital Region this afternoon. The muggies along with storm chances will creep back in tomorrow.

Friday’s showers and storms won’t show up until the late afternoon. Activity will hang on during the early part of the evening. Humidity levels will climb through the weekend, and so will storm chances.

Still not expecting a washout Saturday or Sunday, but during the afternoon you’ll have to dodge more storms. The Independence Day forecast is looking a little drier, warmer too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.