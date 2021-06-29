06/29/2021: The heat and humidity are still blazing

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The steamy air mass hasn’t moved in three days. In fact, it has only intensified. Today will be another hot and very humid day. For the third day in a row, the Capital Region will be under a Heat Advisory. The Hudson and Mohawk valleys, the southern Taconics, and the Berkshires are also included. Avoid strenuous activities and exercise during the afternoon. Take it easy and stay hydrated.

The “heavy” air will make temperatures near 90° feel some ten degrees hotter. The maximum heat indices this afternoon will be back near 100° around the Capital Region.

This heatwave will stretch into a fourth day. Another Heat Advisory may be necessary for feels like temperature registering above the mid 90s. Storm chances will also be on the rise Wednesday.

A cold front will clash with the “soupy” air mass during the afternoon hours. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible across the News10 area. Damaging winds and torrential downpours will be the top risks.

Shower and storm chances aren’t going anywhere through late week. The heat will break too with temperatures sliding into the 70s. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through the holiday weekend. This is still uncertainty as to how widespread shower chances will be.