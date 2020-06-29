06/29/2020: Unsettled stretch to begin the week

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! The work week is picking up where the weekend left off. It will be an unsettled start to the week with rounds of showers and storms.

An upper-level low will settle over New England during the first half of the week. This will keep daily chances for showers and storms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, however downpours and small hail are possible. Activity will fizzle into the evening, then areas of fog will develop overnight.

Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy. There will be a slight uptick in the coverage of showers and storms. Activity will fire up during the afternoon. Wednesday will bring more of the same.

The upper-level low will finally get knocked out of place on Thursday. Between now and then parts of western New England could pick up around an inch of beneficial rainfall. The region is still dealing with drought conditions. The days of unsettled weather will bring some relief.

A ridge of high pressure will build across the Northeast once the upper-level low moves out of the way. The week will end drier and hotter. We are expecting highs to get a boost close to 90° leading into the holiday week. Given the steamy conditions we can’t completely rule out an afternoon shower or storm. – Jill Szwed