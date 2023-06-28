The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’re getting over the hump of this unsettled and humid pattern. There will be one more go-around with storms. Activity will blossom around mid-day in the Hudson Valley. The isolated storms will mainly impact areas to the east through the early evening. Downpours with very localized flash flooding are the top threat.

Rather quickly things will dry out this evening. Humidity levels will drop too leading to more comfortable temperatures. Lows will be able to settle into the mid 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the relief from the higher humidity. It won’t last long. The “muggies” will start creeping back up Friday and through the early days of July. Rising humidity levels also signal a rise in storm chances.

On another note, Canadian wildfire smoke is returning to New York. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of western and central New York. Unhealthy air is hanging over the Great Lakes and parts of the Midwest. Spots like Chicago and Indianapolis will have some of the worst air today. The heavy smoke plume will expand south of the Ohio Valley over the coming days. A thin layer of smoke aloft will impact the News10 area.

As the summery feeling makes a comeback, so will storm chances. We’re just tracking scattered storms for the weekend. Temperatures will be heating up too just in time for Independence Day.