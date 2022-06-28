The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Bye bye “muggies.” It feels amazing this morning. The air is not only drier, it’s also a lot cooler. Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees cooler than this time 24 hours ago.

High pressure is settling behind yesterday’s rain and cold front. An upper-level system to our north will send us a little bit of cloud cover. But we stay dry.

No weather worries for New Yorkers heading to the polls today. Temperatures will be very comfortable with almost no humidity.

This seasonably cool and dry air mass isn’t going anywhere just yet. Under clear skies temperatures will quickly cool tonight. We’re expecting lows in the lower 50s, even some 40s!

Our next warm up begins tomorrow. Highs will return to a more seasonable range in the lower 80s. The “muggies” will stay away for another day. There is a late-day stray shower chance, especially in the Adirondacks and the North Country.

Things will heat up again through late week. Friday will be another day in the 90s. For the most part the Independence Day holiday weekend is all good. Showers with isolated storms are likely Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday and the 4th both look more summer-like.