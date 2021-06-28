06/28/2021: Full steam ahead with triple digit heat indices

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The heat and humidity are coming in strong during these final days of June. The steamy conditions will intensify today with highs in the lower 90s and more “air you can wear.” The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to heat index values that could top the triple digits through the Hudson Valley. A Heat Advisory will be in place again this afternoon. The coverage has been expanded to include the Hudson Valley from the Glens Falls/Lake George area through downstate. The Berkshires along with parts of the Mohawk Valley and southern Vermont will also go under the Heat Advisory.

This intense heat can quickly turn dangerous if you’re not careful. Limit any strenuous activity or exercise during the peak heating hours of 11 AM and 4 PM. Stay hydrated. You can help keep yourself cool by wearing light weight, lightly colored, and loose fitting clothing. Check on your neighbors, especially those who are vulnerable.

While staying cool by the pool, you’ll get a little more shade this afternoon. We also can’t rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. It will go back to feel super soupy as soon as the rain stops.

A few more storms could fire up Tuesday afternoon. These will be garden variety thunderstorms with brief downpours being the top risks.

The heat will break as we head into July. Our focus will then shift to storm chances. Some of Wednesday’s scattered thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and isolated large hail. Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will hang around the Northeast into the start of the holiday week.

Temperatures will sharply drop as storm chances climb. We’ll be some 20 degrees cooler by Friday. The July of 4th weekend looks to be a repeat of Memorial Day weekend – cooler with showers.