The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We are all dry, for now. As you head out the door to work, or to cast your primary ballot in New York, watch out for some road spray and patchy fog. Another round of downpours and storms are on the way later today.

A slow-moving system will spark another round of showers and storms. A strong storm or two could develop near and west of the Hudson River. Downpours and potentially damaging winds are the top threats once again.

A few showers could track through our eastern counties before lunchtime. This afternoon is the main event again. Scattered storms will pop up early this afternoon out west. Things get busier for the Capital District around the evening commute. Some spots could get another good soaking. Showers and storms will linger through midnight.

And we aren’t done yet. The cold front finally crosses Wednesday afternoon. Another wave of showers and isolated storms will develop. The front not only sends the rain packing but it will also wipe out some of the humidity.

Mostly dry and warm for the final days of June. Friday looks like a perfect pool day to me. More storms will fire up over the weekend, but we aren’t expecting any washouts.