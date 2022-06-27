The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend brought the heat. Albany recorded the fourth and fifth 90-degree day of the year. Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far. The humidity started to become more uncomfortable too.

The summer weather won’t hang around for long. Rain developed very early this morning. Areas north of I-90 are still periods of heavy rainfall. This rain won’t last all day. A cold front is about to wipe it all out.

Showers will stick around through the morning commute. By lunchtime most of the us will be dry and skies will begin clearing. Humidity will fall this afternoon too. Instead of the 90s, temperatures will top off in the 70s.

It will feel so refreshing tonight so open up the windows while you sleep. There will be a noticeably change in the air by tomorrow morning.

Primary day in New York will be a nice one! Everyone will enjoy all-day sunshine with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

Another warming trend is on tap through late week. Highs return to the 80s on Wednesday. We could tally another 90-degree day on Friday. Looking ahead to Fourth of July weekend – more summer is on the way. Showers and storms could interrupt cookouts and fireworks on Saturday.