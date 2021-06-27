06/27/2021: Kicking off a sizzling stretch

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! The summer sizzle is back in a big way. The humidity started to creep back in yesterday, but there’s wasn’t a whole lot of heat. Temperatures will get a bump this afternoon and the air will be rather soupy. As a result, the heat index will climb into the mid and upper 90s for some.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for the Capital District and mid-Hudson Valley. These areas are expecting the hottest temperatures and highest heat index values. Everyone should remember heat safety today. Drink plenty of water, limit your time outdoors this afternoon, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

The summer sizzle will keep building into the start of the new week. A break in the heat will come with more thunderstorms. A stationary boundary will slump southward into the Northeast starting on Wednesday, bringing waves of showers and storms along with it.

None of these waves look to be too severe, but there will be rounds of downpours with these garden variety storms. Temperatures will cool through the 80s and into the 70s ahead of the holiday weekend. At this point it looks to be a repeat of Memorial Day weekend – cooler with showers.