The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The warm and humid weather continues today. Some borderline “air you can wear” will accompany highs in the 80s. Try not to overdo it and stay hydrated if you’re working or exercising outdoors this afternoon.

There is plenty of moisture for a slow-moving system to work with over the next few days. This set-up will feed daily storm chances. Today’s activity could feature a few strong/severe storms.

The window for storms will open after lunchtime and run through sunset. Downpours and damaging winds are the top threats. While the tornado risk is low, it can’t be overlooked in mid-Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The evening commute appears to be an active time for storms around the Capital Region.

This storm system is a slow-mover. Another round of gusty storms will be sent our way Tuesday afternoon. Shower and storm chances will remain elevated through Wednesday. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding concerns.

The pattern will dry up a bit late week. Friday looks to be the best pool day of the week. Shower and storm chances will pick back up over the weekend, but neither day looks to be a washout. July will be off to a warm and muggy start, it only seems right.