06/26/2020: Sunny and warm today

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday! This week began with record-tying heat and loads of humidity. Now we’re wrapping things up with a pretty great early summer day. It will be another quick warm up with temperatures ending up in the mid 80s again this afternoon in Albany. There will a bit more in the way of sunshine. And the humidity stays in the comfortable range.

The weekend will turn unsettled. A warm front will bubble into the Capitol Region by tomorrow morning. This will bring in more clouds and up the humidity levels. Scattered showers will be possible through the morning hours. We’ll have to keep an eye out for a few strong, even severe thunderstorms late-day as the cold front approaches.

The Capitol Region and the Mohawk Valley along with parts of the North Country are included in a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday. Better chances for severe weather will be downstate and across Pennsylvania. The slight risk area clips parts of the area including Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, and Greene counties. Storms will be capable of producing gusty or damaging winds, some hail, and downpours.

Sunday will bring chances for a few more showers with isolated storms. The severe threat will be lower, though.

The rain couldn’t come at a better time. Parts of western New England, including areas just east of the Hudson River, are now in a moderate drought. Rounds of activity this weekend could bring close to an inch of rainfall south of Albany. There will be considerably less rainfall for the Adirondacks and the North Country.

A big dense plume of Saharan dust will make headlines nationally this weekend. This is not something out of the ordinary. Dust rolls of the western coast of Africa and travels across the Atlantic every year, especially during the summer. This plume is different because it is so dense and has traveled so far north. The dust will lead to hazy conditions across the Southeast and parts of the Midwest. Sunrises and sunsets will also be ablaze across these parts of the country. The tropics will remain quiet until the dust plume dissipates.

Monday will be a drier but muggier day. An upper-level low will keep clouds and showers around through the middle of next week. Highs will be a tad cooler with highs around 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. It appears we’ll rebound back into the mid 80s as we flip the calendar to July.