06/25/2021: School’s out just in time for summer

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Many families are celebrating the last day of school and graduations today. The weather is looking great! Temperatures will approach 80 degrees this afternoon, but there won’t be much humidity yet. Clouds will gradually build in, especially east of Albany. Spots in the Berkshires are already in the clouds as a coastal system approaches southern New England.

School is out for summer just in time. The first official weekend of summer is bringing an increase in temperature and humidity. The “muggies” will quickly make a comeback. The end of the month will feel rather “soupy.”

Summer’s comeback will also bring small storm chances over the coming days. A warm front will nose into Upstate New York Saturday. Areas north of the boundary will have the best chances for storms. That will be in the North County and northern Adirondacks. The coverage of storms will be fairly isolated.

The pattern will remain rather unsettled just to our north. A boundary will be stalled there into the start of next week. In the meantime, heat and humidity will build in across the News10 area. Highs will top off near 90° by Monday.

Eventually the stalled front will droop southward. We will see an uptick in storm chances as we get set to flip the calendar to July next week. The upcoming storms could bring periods of very heavy rainfall.