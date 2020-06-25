06/25/2020: More comfortable, small shower chance

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday Eve! My oh my does it feel good outside this morning. Drier air has been working in across western New England since yesterday morning’s rain cleared out. 50s and 60s are popular readings this morning, instead of the 60s and 70s we experienced earlier in the week.

This will translate to a pleasant late June day. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the low and mid 80s, but the humidity level will be more comfortable. Skies across the Capital Region will become partly cloudy through the afternoon.

A little piece of upper-level energy will rotate through the area later today. It will spark spotty showers, even a rumble of thunder through the early evening. The best chances are across the Mohawk Valley and the North Country. Activity will fizzle with areas of fog developing overnight.

Yesterday’s rain didn’t just bring some relief more the high humidity, but it also helped the dry conditions. Prior to yesterday, this month was on pace to become the driest June of record. The rainfall wasn’t enough to move us out of the top 5 driest months of June in Albany.

There will be another opportunity for showers and storms on Saturday. A cold front will sparked scattered storms around the area. Late-day storms could be on the strong side with the potential for gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Your garden and yard should be smiling.

Showers will linger into Sunday. We will head back to a more summery set-up through the final days of June with warmer temperatures, higher humidity, and daily storm chances. – Jill Szwed