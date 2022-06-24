The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Summer 2022 got off to a cloudy and cool start. That is about to change this weekend. We are gearing up for a big time warm up and more humidity.

For the time being, clouds are still clearing. Some areas of fog have also developed. Visibility is reduced to less than a mile in spots. The low clouds should lift between 8 AM and 9 AM. The clearing process continues into the afternoon. Seasonable temperatures also return today. It will be much warmer than the past three days with highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Sunshine rules this weekend. Perfect for the first official weekend of summer! Don’t forget the SPF as you enjoy your favorite summer activities. The sun’s rays are at their most intense right. A sunburn can occur in as little as 20 minutes if your skin isn’t protected.

The weekend set up features a sprawling “heat dome” across the southern U.S. The Southern Plains, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast are bracing for sweltering heat and humidity. The summer heat will spread northward over the next few days.

Albany’s weekend highs will run near 90 degrees. Increased humidity will make it feel even hotter on Sunday. The heat index could be as high as the mid 90s in the Hudson Valley. Remember to hydrate and take breaks in cool spots this weekend.

A cold front will meet up with the steamy conditions Sunday night. Periods of heavy rain and some thunder will pull through into Monday morning. The humidity will break for primary day on Tuesday. The middle of the week looks to feature some nice summer weather.