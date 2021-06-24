06/24/2021: Another beautiful day in the Capital Region

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! How great was yesterday? Well, we’re luck! We’re going to do it all over again today. Even from the jump things are a little on the cool side this morning. Temperatures fell into 40s overnight under clear skies.

As the sun gets higher in the sky, temperatures will be on the move quickly. We will end up a bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s around the Capital Region. Humidity levels will remain low all the while.

Clouds will begin to work back in across our skies beginning tonight. A coastal system will push clouds inland from the southeast. The mid-Hudson Valley and Berkshires will wake up to more clouds Friday morning. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy by day’s end.

The coastal low will also bring surge of humidity. We’ll be singing more of a summery tune over the weekend. There will also be a stalled boundary to our northwest. The clash will produce isolated storms for both Saturday and Sunday. There will be more dry time than not.

Warmer and more humid air along with storm chances will linger through the end of June. The middle of next week looks to be the most unsettled part of the stretch.