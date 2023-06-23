The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Our first taste of higher humidity kicks in today. A slow-moving low will pump in an endless supply of humid and showers over the weekend and beyond.

Through the day you’ll notice the “muggies” building in. Temperatures are already off to a warmer start. We’ll top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few storms are also along for the ride. The northern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, and southern Adirondacks have higher chances for storms than the Hudson Valley and areas to the east. A shower or storm will hang on through dark.

The low is parked over New York State all weekend long. The morning hours will be a little quieter and drier. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will feature numerous storms and downpours.

Weekend rainfall totals will range from half an inch and up to an inch and a half. We’ll take it! Almost the entire News10 area is abnormally dry and the deficit is rapidly growing.

There’s no shaking the unsettled set up. Anytime showers and storms will continue through Tuesday. Chances will gradually drop through the middle of next week. We may even get a few more sunny hours by next Thursday.