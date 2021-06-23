06/23/2021: Mid-week magnificence

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The rain and clouds are gone, and so is the humidity. Today begins a delightful stretch of early summer weather.

Even though it’s the end of June, you may still want a light jacket stepping out this morning. Temperatures have dipped into the 40s. We will remain “comfortably cool” with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The humidity is almost non-existent. Our skies will be rather welcoming too with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tonight’s forecast will be brought to you by the letter “C.” Skies will go clear again, the wind will be calm, and temperatures will be on the cool side. The clearing comes just in time to view the *almost* full moon. The Strawberry Moon peaks Thursday afternoon, but tonight will give you a great view.

Temperatures will take a milder turn tomorrow, but humidity will stay in the manageable range. There will be a gradual uptick in the “muggies” into the weekend.

As we add more moisture to the air, the pattern will turn more unsettled. Storms chance return on Saturday and will linger into the first part of next week.