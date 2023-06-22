The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy first full day of summer! It’s a delightfully comfortable first morning of summer. But changes are on the way. First, we notice an uptick in cloud cover. Skies will be cloudier south, brighter longer to the north. Everyone will enjoy another nice warm up into the 70s.

Another change – the humidity. The “muggy meter” has been in the comfortable range so far this week. By tomorrow morning there will be a totally different feel to the air. The dew point gets cranked up close to 70 degrees; that’s some “air you can wear.”

A system coming out of the Southeast will add showers and storms to the weather story. Isolated showers are possible as the warm front approaches tonight. A couple waves of showers will pass Friday with afternoon storms too.

This is just the beginning of an unsettled summer set up. Beneficial rainfall will come with daily storm chances starting Friday and lasting through the middle of next week. Repeated downpours could result in a few inches of total rainfall and possibly some minor flooding.

While storms are in the forecast most days over the next week, there will be *some* dry time. Sunday morning looks a little quieter. There may be a few more dry hours on Tuesday. At least your lawn and garden will be happy.