The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Yesterday’s showers have moved along. But we aren’t done with the rain just yet. A stalled system keeps us cloudy and cool for the first full day of summer.

A stationary front is the dividing line between a cool airmass to the east and a lot of heat and humidity west. While most of the News10 area will only reach 70 degrees today, parts of western New York could touch 90°. The stalled front will also provide a spark for a few late-day thunderstorms well to the west of Albany.

This system will slowly track eastward tonight. Showers will re-develop from west to east. Most of the area will wake up to showers Thursday. Pockets of heavier rain are possible, especially to the north and west of the Capital Region.

Off and on showers will continue tomorrow. A few storms could mix in too. These will be garden variety storms. Areas to the north and west will receive the heaviest rainfall.

Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return on Friday. The humidity will remain management, but that all changes over the weekend.

Heat and humidity are brewing for the first official weekend of summer. Highs could take a run at 90 degrees by Sunday. The rising mugginess will contribute to a small thundershower chance. Showers and storm chances will be on the rise into Monday. A front will quickly slice through and usher in less humid air.