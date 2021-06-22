06/22/2021: Turning much cooler with more showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! What a way to bring in summer! Yesterday started off steamy steamy, then came the storms. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were issued during the afternoon and evening. The main line of severe storms put on quite a light show as it rumbled through the Capital Region around 9 PM. This morning the storms are gone, but showers are beginning to re-develop.

Rain chances will pick up over the coming hours. Steady and widespread showers will drop into the Capital Region around lunchtime. This area of shower activity will then work off to the east. Albany and points to the northwest should be all dry by the evening commute.

This cold front will bring in a drier and much cooler air mass. As the clouds clear overnight, temperatures will slip back into the 30s and 40s. Albany will be in record territory come Wednesday morning. Talk about flipping the switch from the soupy air that we felt to start the week.

The end of the week will feature a lot of “good stuff.” Wednesday will be very pleasant with lower humidity and a high near 70° under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Conditions will remain dry with a gradual warm up through the end of the week.

After today we will hold off showers and storms until the weekend. The pattern will turn unsettled again as a front gets hung up over the Great Lakes region. This will keep showers and thunderstorms in our forecast into the start of next week.