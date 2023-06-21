The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s officially summertime at 10:57 AM. The forecast looks great to enjoy the “longest day of the year.”

Summer arrives in style – warm again today with a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t forget the SPF as you enjoy this nice summer day. A sunburn can develop in just 30 minutes if your skin is unprotected. You should wear sunscreen everyday, but it is essential in the summertime when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

The “shortest night of the year” will be a delightful one. Temperatures will sink back into the 50s again. Clear skies will give way to more clouds after midnight.

Changes are on the way for the early days of the new season. A slow-moving low over the Southeast is our next weather maker. A warm and humid flow kicks in tomorrow. Eventually clouds and storms are will come our way. Stray showers are possible Thursday. Chances increase Friday.

This probably isn’t the news that you wanted to hear to kick off summertime. But we still have a lot of ground to make up in the rain department. While most of June has been abnormally dry, the end could be rather wet.