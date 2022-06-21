The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome Summer! Astronomical summer officially began at 5:13 AM. This is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight in Albany. The forecast, though, will be less summery.

Clouds and showers are on the move from the north this morning. The cloud cover will hold highs to just the 60s to lower 70s early this afternoon. Showers will develop into mid-day. While the ride into work is dry, the ride home will be wetter.

Showers will begin on the light side. This evening will bring periods of heavy rain, possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The heavier rain will set up to the west of the Hudson River. All of the rain will taper off after midnight.

Additional waves of showers will come through Wednesday. It won’t rain every hour of the day, but it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. It will be even cooler tomorrow with highs only in the 60s.

Shower chances will finally shut down Thursday. Between now and then some areas could get a good soaking. The past 10 to 14 days have been rather dry. The upcoming rain will make up for that. Areas from the Hudson River and west could receive over two inches of rain by late Thursday. Flood prone spots will want to be on the lookout for localized flooding. The eastern part of the area will see significant less rain.

As we dry out, temperatures will start heating up again. The first official weekend summer will feel very summer-like. Highs in the 80s and humidity are on the way back. Storm chances will be on the rise again into the start of next week.