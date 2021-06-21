06/21/2021: Steam then strong storms to kick off summer

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday and Happy Summer! Summer officially arrived at 11:32 PM last night. Now on this first full day of summer, things are coming in hot. This afternoon will be more typical the middle of summer with highs near 90° and higher humidity. It will feel like the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys through 6 PM.

It’s not going to be just the steam today. There is also a severe threat. We will watch as a line of strong storms, a “squall line,” marches eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. The window will open up around 5 PM out west. Areas to the north and west of Albany will see the best chances for severe thunderstorms. The line of storms will cross the Capital Region around sunset.

All modes of severe weather are on the table. Damaging winds are the top threat. Large hail, around the size of a quarter, is possible and the tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Thunderstorms will exit the News10 area before midnight. There will be lingering shower activity on Tuesday. It will also turn much cooler with highs only reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The sun will shine brightly on Wednesday. The middle of the week will turn very refreshing. The 80s will return ahead of the weekend. At the same time the pattern will turn more unsettled.