06/22/2020: Officially a heat wave

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! Are you ready for another steamy day? The Capital Region is officially in the midst of a heat wave. This will be the third consecutive day with highs in the 90s, more than 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year. Albany’s last heat wave spanned three days at the end of last July.

Today will be hotter still with a high of 93° in Albany. After tons of morning sunshine, clouds will puff up through mid-day. Keep an eye out for a few garden variety thunderstorms this afternoon. These storms will produce quick downpours and lightning.

The heat wave peaks on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 90s for most of the area. Albany will be in record territory with the forecast high of 94°; the record is 95° from 1965. I haven’t even mentioned the humidity. It will feel more uncomfortable tomorrow. The heat index will likely max out in the mid to upper 90s. Be sure you have a place to stay cool.

Relief from the intense heat and humidity will arrive Wednesday in the form of some much-need rain. A cold front, which produced big, severe storms across the middle of the country this past weekend, will swipe the Northeast mid-week. We are expecting scattered showers and storms. Late-day activity may produce some stronger thunderstorms. Showers will wind down into the first half of Thursday.

Relief from the heat and humidity arrives once the front crosses. Friday will be a nice, but still warm, summer day. Another front looks to take aim at Upstate New York to start next weekend. Additional showers and storms will certainly help the growing drought across the area. – Jill Szwed