06/21/2020: An early summer heat wave

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Father’s Day! Today is also the first full day of summer, and it’s going to feel every bit like summer. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s to near 70°. It will quickly heat up; already near 90° by noon. We’ll see back-to-back 90-degree days. Keep an eye out for some pop-up storms if you’ll be outside celebrating dad this afternoon.

Summer got off to a hot start. Yesterday was the hottest day of the year in Albany with a high of 91°. This was just the beginning of a heat wave that will extend through the middle of next week. High temperatures will be in the low 90s each of next three afternoons.

It won’t just be hot, it will be getting more humid too. Tuesday afternoon’s heat index could reach the mid to upper 90s around the Capitol Region. You’ll want to have a way to stay cool to start the week.

Looking for relief from the heat and humidity? There is *some* coming. A weak front will spark scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Instead of the upper 80s and lower 90s, temperatures will drop back into the mid 80s once the front crosses. The humidity will become a bit more manageable too. Long-range trends keep above-normal temperatures around through the final days of June. – Jill Szwed