The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday was so nice! Why don’t we do it all over again today. High pressure is still in control, which will keep most of us dry. An upper-level disturbance could bring a few more showers will pop up south of the Capital Region.

That upper-level energy is attached to a slow-moving low sitting over Kentucky and Tennessee. (More on that system in a moment.) The hills and mountains south of Capital Region will see most of the shower activity today. Otherwise it’s a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs again today.

Summer officially begins before 11 AM tomorrow. It is the “longest day of the year” with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. Wednesday will be a great day to get out and enjoy all of that daylight.

Back to the slow-moving low. As our winds shift out of the south, temperatures will warm and humidity levels will tick up. The most humid air of the season arrives late week. This will also bring back chances for showers and storms.

We are expecting some dry time despite the storm chances through the weekend. The “classic” summer set up will extend into the start of next week.