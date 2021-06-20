06/20/2021: A nice summer day for dad

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday and Happy Father’s Day! We’ve called up a great day to celebrate dad. There will be some very warm grilling weather. Temperatures are on the way into the 80s. It will also be a touch humid. During the afternoon you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky for some very isolated showers. These will be some “splash and dashers” with a brief burst of rain.

Today’s warmth and humidity is appropriate since it is also the first day of summer. It will be officially summer for about half an hour.

More summery weather is on the way for the first full day of summer. It will be hot and more humid tomorrow. Strong storms will also come back into the picture. A cold front will approach during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up. Some could be on the strong side with the potential for damaging winds and hail.

The storm threat will diminish, but showers will stick around into Tuesday. The rain will also cool us down considerably. From near 90 degrees on Monday to just 70°. Behind the showers it will turn very refreshing again through the middle of the week. The 80s will be back by Friday.

