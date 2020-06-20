06/20/2020: The first day of summer

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Welcome to the first (official) weekend of summer! Today is the Summer Solstice. Astronomical summer will begin at 5:43 PM when the Sun’s rays will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer and the Northern Hemisphere will be titled towards the Sun.

This makes today the longest day of the year with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. That will give us plenty of time to heat up once again. Temperatures will quickly warm this morning before ending up in the upper 80s for Albany. Highs will be in the 80s across the board this afternoon.

It will also be a humid day just like we experienced yesterday. The dew point, which measures how much moisture is present in the atmosphere and a good indicator how that makes us feel, will be in the low to mid 60s throughout the day. That puts us in the “humid” category. Take it easy if you’ll be working outside today.

Stray showers and thundershowers could once again bubble up during the “heat of the day.” Activity will be hit or miss between the early afternoon and sunset.

Father’s Day will be a touch warm and slightly more humid. Albany could top 90° for the third time this year tomorrow afternoon. There will be more sunny breaks with pop-up afternoon storms.

Heat and humidity will continue to build through the start of next week. Storms chances will also be on the rise Tuesday and Wednesday. A cool front will cross the area pulling high temperatures back into the 80s and humidity levels will become more manageable. Stay cool! – Jill