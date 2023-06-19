The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! After dodging raindrops over the weekend, this Juneteenth will be drier and brighter. Most will enjoy partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. In the higher terrain a handful of showers or rumbles of thunder could bubble up during the afternoon.

The hit or miss showers will fade with the loss of daylight. Clouds will hang on with pleasant temperatures in the 50s.

The focus of shower coverage shifts south on Tuesday. The Catskills, mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires could get wet, while the North Country will stay drier. Tomorrow looks to be another nice day otherwise.

The countdown is on for the start of summer! This Wednesday is the first day of summer with the new season officially beginning at 10:57 AM.

Right on cue toasty temperatures kick in. By the end of the week you may be flipping your fans or AC back on. Shower and storm chances remain fairly low through the middle of the week. While chances look to be on the rise into the weekend, it won’t be a wash.