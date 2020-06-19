06/19/2020: A very summery stretch

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday! Over the past few days we have been getting little tastes of summer as high temperatures gradually climbed into the upper 80s. Now we’re adding humidity to the mix. Get set for some rather steamy conditions over the coming days.

Again this afternoon highs will run close to 90° around the Capital Region. Even the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, the Berkshires, and the Green Mountains will be a little toasty with highs in the low to mid 80s. For most of us it will feel every bit of 90 degrees with the added humidity. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. We also can’t rule out a stray shower or storms during the “heat of the day.”

Things won’t cool off too much overnight with lows only in the mid to upper 60s in Albany. Skies will become clear to partly cloudy. Some river and valley fog will be possible by Saturday morning.

We do it all over again. It will turn hotter and even more humid. Hit and miss showers and storms will be possible between the early afternoon and sunset. Any cell will produce downpours given all of the moisture in the atmosphere.

Tomorrow’s forecast couldn’t be more appropriate – it’s the Summer Solstice. Summer officially begins at 5:43 PM. It is the longest day of the year with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. All of the daylight will give us plenty of time to warm towards 90 degrees.

Father’s Day on Sunday will look and feel very similar. We’re expecting highs near 90° with chances for pop-up afternoon storms. There still should be plenty of time to hang out by the pool or grill out with Dad.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the start of next week. We could see a few 90-degrees in a row. The rising heat and humidity will also lead to better chances for scattered afternoon storms. Some relief from the tropical heat and humidity could arrive by late week. – Jill Szwed