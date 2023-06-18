The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Father’s Day! No weather worries at all if you’re casting a line or hitting the links with dad this morning. Temperatures are rather comfortable with clouds overhead. You should keep your outdoor plans for the rest of the day too.

A gift for all of the dads in the Capital Region – fewer showers today. An upper-level feature will slowly sink through the area, so we can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower. But for the most part, we stay dry despite more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 70s this afternoon.

It’s a typical summertime set-up for the start of the new week. A few showers and isolated storms will bubble up, especially in the higher terrain. Chances will be slightly higher south of the Capital Region on Tuesday.

And just like that it will be summer! Wednesday is the Summer Solstice with the new season officially beginning at 10:57 AM.

Fittingly the early days of summer are heating up. Highs will quickly warm through the 80s. There will be a little more humidity in the air by Friday too.