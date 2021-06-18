06/18/2021: Welcoming in “summer”

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was a stunner! The day had everything that we love – sunshine, mild temperatures, and low humidity. Today will be for the summer fans. Temperatures will run a bit warmer – closer to 80 degrees for the Capital District – and the humidity will become a little more noticeable.

After starting with abundant sunshine, we will gather more clouds by the afternoon as a system approaches from the western Great Lakes. Any showers and storms will hold off until very late in the day. Scattered activity will cross the Capital Region during the evening hours. The showers and storms will fizzle after sunset.

There are more storms coming ahead the cold front. Storms will fire back up Saturday afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and torrential downpours.

All of the unsettled weather will be out of here in time for Father’s Day. Sunday is going to be a great day to celebrate day. Take your plans outdoors! We will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures.

Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will occur at 11:31 PM.

The first full day of summer will feel like full on summer with very warm temperatures and higher humidity. This will set the stage for an active day on Tuesday. A potent system and possibly some effects from Tropical Storm Claudette will bring widespread rain and storms.