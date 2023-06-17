The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! Not the prettiest sight this morning but more rain is music to our ears. What you see now is pretty much what we’re going to get all day long.

A low off the coast of southern New England will send more rounds of showers our way. This afternoon will be the wettest part of the day. A couple of storms could be along for the ride too. The rain gear will come in handy through sunset. Shower activity will dry up after dark. Clouds will hang tough all day and keep our temperatures cool with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Today’s rainfall amounts look to stay under half an inch for most. A lucky few could receive closer to an inch. Thunderstorms will lead to the locally higher amounts.

A better forecast to celebrate Capital Region dads. We’ll shave rain chances back to only isolated showers during the late afternoon and evening. So don’t let tomorrow’s clouds get you down. Temperatures will run a little warmer too.

The unsettled pattern extends into the start of next week. Summer officially begins on Wednesday, and right on cue summer weather kicks in. We are tracking warmer and drier days for the second part of next week.