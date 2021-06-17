06/17/2021: A picture perfect day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Hopefully your jackets aren’t packed away just yet. There is a bit of a crisp feeling in the air this morning. Spots in the higher elevations saw temperatures dip close to 40 degrees, even into the 30s overnight. Albany wasn’t too far from the record low of 44° that was set in 1954.

Temperatures will warm quickly after this unusually cool start to a mid-June day. By this afternoon we’ll be running in the mid 70s around the Capital Region. Everyone will enjoy a lot of sunshine today.

After sunset temperatures will cool quickly again. Most will see lows settling into the 40s.

Friday will more seasonable, a little muggy, and cloudier. A system will drop through the Great Lakes region. Showers and storms will hold off for us until very late in the day, but the action will linger into the start of the weekend.

Saturday won’t be a washout. Scattered showers and storms will cross the area in waves. Some storms could be on the gusty side and produce heavy rainfall.

Everything will clear out in time to celebrate dad on Sunday. Conditions will turn a little more summer-like to officially welcome in summer. We are keeping an eye on Tuesday. A potent disturbance will bring widespread rain and storms to the area. There may also be a tropical system adding to the active set up.