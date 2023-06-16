The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The day is off to a pleasant start, but it won’t stay that way. A series of disturbances will bring unsettled weather back to the Capital Region starting this afternoon.

Clouds take over this morning with any unsettled weather holding off until after lunchtime. Showers and storms arrive from the southwest and will become area-wide by the late afternoon.

Storms are not expected to be severe but could still feature gusty winds and small hail. “Stronger” storms are more likely for the Catskills, Mohawk Valley, the Capital Region, and the Berkshires. While the severe risk is low, the bigger issues will be heavy rainfall. Some of the steadiest rain falls this afternoon through midnight. Rain will continue at times Saturday.

The ground is dry too. It will have a hard time absorbing all of the rain so some ponding of water is possible. Total rainfall could range from half an inch to one and a half inches through Saturday. This rain will do a lot of good but may come too quickly for some.

Clouds will stick around through the end of the weekend, but the Father’s Day forecast will feature lower rain chances. Just an isolated shower on Sunday, so there will be more time celebrate dad outside.

Shower and storm chances pick back up early next week. The first day of summer kicks off a drier and warmer stretch.