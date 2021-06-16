06/16/2021: Showers are out, sunshine is in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We said so long to shower chances yesterday. Now there will be a lot of sunshine to get us through the end of the week. Skies will go partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. There will be lower humidity levels to go along with highs in the lower 70s for the valleys and just the mid to upper 60s for the higher elevations.

There will be a crisp feeling in the air come tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the 40s for all. Albany won’t be far from the record low that was set in 1954. Our sky will go mostly clear again and the wind will become light.

Look for a repeat performance of the beautiful weather tomorrow. Skies will be bright, temperatures comfortable, and the humidity low. I’d say that’s picture perfect!

A little pre-summer warmth will get pumped in on Friday with highs closer to 80 degrees around the Capital Region. We will also see the return of clouds. Shower chances will gradually rise throughout the day. It will be an unsettled start to the weekend of showers and storms lingering into Saturday.

We have scaled back the rain chances for Father’s Day. So go ahead and make those outdoor plans with dad. Sunday is also the Summer Solstice. Appropriately for the first *full* day of summer on Monday will feel very summery. On the flip side, Monday night and Tuesday could be more active. A potent system and a possible tropical disturbance will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Northeast. We’ll keep an eye on early next week.